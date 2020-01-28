Aave (LEND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $702,201.00

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Aave has a market capitalization of $26.50 million and $702,201.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aave token can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Kyber Network, Binance and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $504.82 or 0.05572927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026493 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00127744 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017537 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033576 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (LEND) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Bibox, Alterdice, BiteBTC, IDEX, Gate.io and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

