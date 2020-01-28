ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ABB by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,752,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,843,000 after acquiring an additional 598,340 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ABB by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,309,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 272,060 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ABB by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,097,000 after purchasing an additional 345,982 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ABB by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,629,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,634,000 after purchasing an additional 60,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in ABB by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 73,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABB. DZ Bank downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

ABB stock opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.