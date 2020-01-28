AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

AbbVie stock opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.67%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.