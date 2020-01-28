AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Gap Up to $83.54

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $81.83, but opened at $83.54. AbbVie shares last traded at $84.02, with a volume of 13,816,515 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

The stock has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 59.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,023.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,089 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,797 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2,230.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,165,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

