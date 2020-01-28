Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Acasti Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08).

ACST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley cut shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

NASDAQ ACST opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. Acasti Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth $38,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth $104,000. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

