Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Acasti Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08).

ACST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley cut shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

NASDAQ ACST opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. Acasti Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth $38,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth $104,000. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acasti Pharma (ACST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.