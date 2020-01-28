Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $81.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.21% from the stock’s previous close.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of XLRN opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.25. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $595,968.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after buying an additional 124,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,086,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,881,000 after buying an additional 75,465 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,454,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,475,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 131,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.