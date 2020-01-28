Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,181,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 39.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after acquiring an additional 402,106 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after acquiring an additional 395,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,359,000 after purchasing an additional 320,967 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Argus upped their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,392. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.70. The company has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

