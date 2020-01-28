Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Stock Price Down 17.8%

Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) traded down 17.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 142% from the average session volume of 2,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.17) million for the quarter.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

