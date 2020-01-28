Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 0 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 2,095,621 shares.The stock last traded at $6.76 and had previously closed at $6.76.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACHN shares. Leerink Swann downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Svb Leerink downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.30 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Achillion Pharmaceuticals news, Director David Scheer sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $66,160.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $252,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 142.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

