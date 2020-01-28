Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

ADMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.96.

Shares of ADMP opened at $0.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.00% and a negative net margin of 175.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 61,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 86,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 495,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the period. 14.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

