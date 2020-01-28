Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Major Shareholder Buys $5,025,000.00 in Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini purchased 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. 1,677,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,596,984. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 210,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

ADAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

