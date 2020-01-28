Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Major Shareholder Buys $5,025,000.00 in Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini purchased 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. 1,677,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,596,984. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.83.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.
ADAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.86.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.
Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.