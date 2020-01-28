AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AES. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,327,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in AES by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 41,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in AES by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 556,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 25,651 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in AES by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in AES by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 99,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

AES stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 894,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,656. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AES shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AES currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.51.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

