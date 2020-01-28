Agrello (DLT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $345,470.00

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Agrello has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $345,470.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Agrello token can currently be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Mercatox and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Agrello has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Agrello alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.53 or 0.03328784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00195887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00123300 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Agrello Token Profile

Agrello’s genesis date was July 16th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.org . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Agrello Token Trading

Agrello can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Mercatox, RightBTC, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.