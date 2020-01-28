Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €153.00 by UBS Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €153.00 ($177.91) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €157.00 ($182.56) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €142.54 ($165.74).

AIR stock traded up €1.12 ($1.30) on Tuesday, hitting €134.02 ($155.84). 667,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($116.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €132.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €127.48.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

