Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 257.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Dougherty & Co cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $125.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $131.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.19.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $271.83 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Analysts anticipate that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

In other Alamo Group news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,742,500.62. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

