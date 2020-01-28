Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $9.69 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Wedbush lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $9.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.37. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.21 EPS.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALXN. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $105.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.67 and a 200-day moving average of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.