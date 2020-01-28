Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $748,808,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 2,460,030 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,888,000 after buying an additional 1,910,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 99.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,826,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $472,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,602 shares during the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.87. 3,606,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,684,443. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Vertical Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

