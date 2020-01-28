Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Short Interest Down 15.6% in January

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 137,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:Y traded up $9.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $804.82. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,317. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.22 and a beta of 0.59. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $600.23 and a fifty-two week high of $816.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $799.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $767.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. Alleghany had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alleghany will post 38.56 EPS for the current year.

Y has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alleghany currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $665.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Y. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,417 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

