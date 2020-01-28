Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

NYSE AGN opened at $189.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $194.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

