Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised Allison Transmission from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Vertical Research raised Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $52.67.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.63 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 91.48% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

