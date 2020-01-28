Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Update

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,180,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the December 31st total of 11,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,123,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,323,000 after purchasing an additional 73,450 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $11,352,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,357,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. Ally Financial has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

