Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,563 shares during the period. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF makes up about 7.5% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $18,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QMOM. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 103.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QMOM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 191 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $31.36.

