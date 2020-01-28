Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) is Empirical Finance LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,693 shares during the period. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $38,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QVAL. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 60.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 61,542 shares during the period. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 188,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

Shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $29.31. 289 shares of the stock were exchanged. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2484 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

