Alpha Pro Tech Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 4,585 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,627% compared to the typical volume of 97 put options.

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,731. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $7.86.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

