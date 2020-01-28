Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,353,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,434.58 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $987.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,393.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,269.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,472.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

