AltraVue Capital LLC Has $5.30 Million Stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

AltraVue Capital LLC decreased its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Argan accounts for approximately 2.6% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Argan in the second quarter worth $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Argan in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Argan in the second quarter worth $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Argan in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Argan by 73.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argan alerts:

Shares of AGX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.26. 2,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,631. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.44 million, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.38). Argan had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other news, CFO David Hibbert Watson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.79 per share, with a total value of $35,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Quinn purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,354.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Argan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.