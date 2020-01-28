Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after acquiring an additional 219,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after acquiring an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,181.72.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $1,828.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,839.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,814.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $923.00 billion, a PE ratio of 80.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.