American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $46.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,748. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,868.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,320 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 729,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,059,000 after purchasing an additional 546,049 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 161,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 108,805 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 825,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 97,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 63,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

