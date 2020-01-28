American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.63.

AXP stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.86. 833,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,952. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.06. The company has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a twelve month low of $99.48 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 112.4% during the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 30,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 151,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 5.9% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in American Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

