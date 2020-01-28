American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of American National BankShares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

American National BankShares stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $35.11. 4,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,383. The stock has a market cap of $395.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American National BankShares has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 29,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American National BankShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in American National BankShares by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in American National BankShares during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in American National BankShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

