Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.18.

ABCB has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.47. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 678.8% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 68.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

