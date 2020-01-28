Ames National Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of ATLO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,962. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. Ames National has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $249.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATLO. ValuEngine raised Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

