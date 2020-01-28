Amit Muni Sells 28,500 Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Stock

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $110,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 682,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $598.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $8.04.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.88 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,096,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 107,526 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,780,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 333,687 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.