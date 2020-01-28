AmonD Hits Market Cap of $623,811.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. AmonD has a market capitalization of $623,811.00 and approximately $136,097.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AmonD has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, BitMart, CPDAX and OKEx Korea.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.03351435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00196503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00123938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,135,226 tokens. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, OKEx Korea, BitMart and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

