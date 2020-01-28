Amoveo (VEO) Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last Week

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Amoveo has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for about $45.12 or 0.00498107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $1,822.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $504.82 or 0.05572927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026493 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00127744 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017537 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033576 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

