Analysts Expect Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aviat Networks an industry rank of 196 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aviat Networks stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of Aviat Networks worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVNW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,500. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.