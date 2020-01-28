Analysts Expect Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) will report $18.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.27 billion and the lowest is $18.19 billion. Centene reported sales of $16.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $74.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.96 billion to $75.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $79.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.22 billion to $81.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

CNC stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,785,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,812. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Centene has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $69.25.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Centene by 57.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,123,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,222 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 501.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,149 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Centene by 958.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 819,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after acquiring an additional 741,637 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 107.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,125,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after buying an additional 582,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at $20,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

