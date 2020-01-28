Analysts Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 162%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 14,125 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $254,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,618.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $760,173.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,340.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $359,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,308,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DNLI traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.84. 1,296,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,975. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.