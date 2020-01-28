Analysts Expect Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) to Announce $2.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) to post $2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96. Dollar General reported earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 115.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,455. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $166.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.