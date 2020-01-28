Analysts Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.95. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 321.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $5.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,120,453.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,465 shares of company stock worth $4,237,168 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,997. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.92 and its 200-day moving average is $100.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

