Analysts Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post $4.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.41 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $4.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $15.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.87 billion to $17.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

Shares of ROST traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.60. 96,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,908. Ross Stores has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $122.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.64 and a 200 day moving average of $110.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ross Stores by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

