Analysts Set $10.50 Target Price for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA)

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ rating score has improved by 16.5% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.66) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ContraVir Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE:HEPA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.98. 678,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,570. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ContraVir Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

