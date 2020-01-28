Analysts Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target at $8.93

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $3.21 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $416.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.10.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,129.38% and a negative return on equity of 2,511.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million. On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,061 shares in the company, valued at $147,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,224.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 120,000 shares of company stock worth $174,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 228,525 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,854,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

