Analysts Set Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) PT at $31.33

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research set a $36.00 target price on shares of Blucora and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.57. 190,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,453. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.77. Blucora has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $37.17.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Blucora had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

