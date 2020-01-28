Analysts Set Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Price Target at $36.50

Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

CCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Century Communities stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $573.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.22 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Century Communities by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 163,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 127,403 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 403,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 48,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $5,702,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

