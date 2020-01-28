Analysts Set Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Price Target at $36.50

Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.
CCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.
Century Communities stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Century Communities by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 163,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 127,403 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 403,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 48,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $5,702,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
