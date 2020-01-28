Analysts Set Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) PT at $33.81

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.81.
CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd.
In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of CAG traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 535,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $35.59.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
