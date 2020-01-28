Analysts Set Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) PT at $33.81

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.81.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 411.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 240,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 193,047 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,580,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,912,000 after acquiring an additional 64,488 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 535,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

