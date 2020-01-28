Analysts Set Continental AG (ETR:CON) Price Target at €131.32

Continental AG (ETR:CON) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €131.32 ($152.70).

CON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($144.19) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

ETR:CON traded down €6.30 ($7.33) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €100.32 ($116.65). 926,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,379. Continental has a 12-month low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 12-month high of €157.40 ($183.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €114.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €117.82.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

