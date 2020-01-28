Analysts Set Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) PT at GBX 343.40

Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 343.40 ($4.52).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FORT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Forterra to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 258 ($3.39) to GBX 337 ($4.43) in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.74) price target (up previously from GBX 325 ($4.28)) on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Forterra news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.80), for a total transaction of £22,542 ($29,652.72).

Shares of FORT stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 337 ($4.43). 645,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $675.49 million and a P/E ratio of 12.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 337.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 292.87. Forterra has a 52-week low of GBX 244.50 ($3.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 407.50 ($5.36).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

