Analysts Set Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Target Price at $143.30

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFPT shares. FBN Securities set a $140.00 price target on Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Proofpoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $146.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

In related news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $610,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $698,686.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $295,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 21,856.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 174,852 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter worth about $4,051,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 29.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 9.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,228. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $95.72 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.83.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

