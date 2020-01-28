Analysts Set Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) PT at GBX 249

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 249 ($3.28).

A number of research analysts have commented on RBS shares. UBS Group lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

LON:RBS traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 218.10 ($2.87). 13,877,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 236.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 217.83. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61).

In related news, insider Mark Seligman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($28,150.49). Insiders purchased 10,126 shares of company stock worth $2,169,976 in the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

